MPD issues warrants, seeks suspects

Dec. 5—The Meridian Police Department's gang unit and criminal investigation division are asking the public for help locating several suspects wanted in connection with recent crimes throughout the city.

In a news release, Detective Chanetta Stevens, who serves as the public information office for MPD, said five individuals have had warrants issued for their arrests.

Daquarrius Lamarcus Williams, 25, has an active warrant for aggravated assault in connection to a shooting that occurred on Nov. 26 in the 300 Block of Sweet Gum Bottom Road.

Marlon LaDerrick White Jr., 19, is wanted for murder in connection with a deadly shooting that occurred on Sept. 17, in the 1800 Block of 24th Avenue.

Decameron Dewayne Harrison-Brown, 21, is wanted for murder in connection to two deadly shootings that occurred on April 28, 2022, in the 300 Block of Highway 19 North.

Rodriquez Antonio Davis, 20, is wanted for murder in connection to a deadly shooting that occurred on May 23 in the 4600 Block of Poplar Springs Drive.

Joshua Renado Hearn Jr., 24, is wanted for murder in connection to a deadly shooting that occurred on May 23 in the 4600 Block of Poplar Springs Drive.

"We are asking the community for your help in locating these individuals and we would like to stress that anyone that is found to be assisting these individuals in evading arrest, could be charged with hindering prosecution, rendering criminal assistance," Stevens said in the prepared statement.

Anyone with information about the suspects or their whereabouts is asked to contact Meridian Police Department at 769-298-5111 or Crime Stoppers at 1-855-485-8477.

Contact Thomas Howard at thoward@themeridianstar.com