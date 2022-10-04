MPD: Juvenile in critical condition after shooting downtown

The Memphis Police Department said a juvenile has been transported to Region One Hospital in critical condition following a shooting near Progressive Missionary Baptist Church in downtown Memphis.

At 5:24 p.m. Monday, officers responded to a shooting on the 400 block of Vance Avenue where they found the juvenile. The age of the victim has not been specified.

Police said the suspects responsible were in a white Nissan sedan. The investigation is ongoing.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Downtown Memphis shooting leaves juvenile in critical condition