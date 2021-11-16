MPD launches new unit with focus on car theft and gang violence

In an effort to reduce violent crime in Memphis, the Memphis Police Department has created a new unit. The unit is named SCORPION, or Street Crimes Operation to Restore Peace in Our Neighborhoods.

Homicide rates have surged in Memphis and other major US cities during the COVID-19 pandemic. Memphis reported a record-breaking 332 killings in 2020 and is on pace to meet or surpass that number in 2021.

Solutions to elevated crime: Memphis police chief among officials to address elevated crime in Memphis, possible solutions

SCORPION, which launched Friday, will be a permeant fixture of the MPD going forward. It is a 50-person unit that will concentrate in part on having teams in areas that are "hot spots."

"A hot spot is an area, that when we look at it from a crime standpoint, we frequently get 9-1-1 calls in that area," Shawn Jones, the assistant chief of police, said Monday during a press conference announcing the unit. "So we'll be in those areas to try and mitigate that."

The unit will concentrate on preventing auto theft and gang-related violence and will be structured to have some coordination with the Multi-Agency Gang Unit.

"Our intent, in talking to Chief Davis, we want to reduce crime by five percent in the city of Memphis," Jones said. "That's our overall goal. That will probably continue to be our goal each year going forward. But definitely, that gives us an opportunity to address the crime in each of our precincts and to lower those crimes in each of those precincts, especially as it relates to those violent crimes."

