A lieutenant officer in the Memphis Police Department was shot Monday morning in Olive Branch, according to a DeSoto County official.

The officer, who was off duty, was hit in the shoulder and is expected to recover, said Tish Clark, a spokesperson for the DeSoto County Sheriff's Department, which is handling the investigation.

Clark described the shooting as an "ambush," and said it occurred around 6 a.m. outside the lieutenant's home on Cotton Row Drive in an Olive Branch subdivision named Miller Farms.

The sheriff's department did not release the name of the lieutenant officer in its statement.

The shooting occurred as the lieutenant was in his car leaving for work, Clark said. Once shots were fired at the car, the lieutenant drove forward through his own yard and neighbor's yard, and then got out of the car and ran toward the tree line behind the houses.

It is unclear if the lieutenant shot back at the suspected shooter or shooters.

Suspects were still at large Monday morning.

The Memphis Police Department did not immediately respond to a request for information Monday morning.

Laura Testino covers education and children's issues for the Commercial Appeal. Reach her at laura.testino@commercialappeal.com or 901-512-3763. Find her on Twitter: @LDTestino

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: MPD lieutenant shot in 'ambush' outside Olive Branch home, officials say