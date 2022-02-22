MPD makes arrest after armed robbery at High Street eatery

Feb. 22—At least one person has been arrested after an alleged armed robbery early Sunday morning at a late night food establishment in downtown Morgantown.

Officers from the Morgantown Police Department (MPD) were dispatched at 5:33 a.m. for a reported armed robbery at a High Street business, according to Monongalia County Emergency Management Agency (MECCA) Deputy Director Harold Sperringer.

City of Morgantown Communications Director Andrew Stacy confirmed Morgantown officers responded to the call and one suspect had been arrested.

Neither Stacy nor Sperringer would specify the name or address of the eatery that was robbed, due to the ongoing investigation, however The Dominion Post was able to confirm with the establishment's management that it was D.P. Dough, at 408 High St.

The victim, a member of management at the calzone franchise, did not wish to be identified or comment at length about the robbery, but said the incident was something they had never experienced before and do not want to experience again.

Fortunately, no one was injured during the encounter.

"I just got married and I just wanted to go home, " the victim said when asked what was going through their mind as it happened.

According to Stacy, the money stolen has been recovered, but he was unable to comment on the total amount taken.

The incident remains under investigation and the police department said it is unable to release any additional details at this time.

TWEET @DominionPostWV