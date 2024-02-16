MPD makes arrest in Feb. 9 shooting

Feb. 16—A 16-year-old Meridian man has been arrested in connection with a Feb. 9 shooting in the 500 block of 45th Avenue, Meridian Police Department announced Thursday.

In a news release announcing the arrest, Det. Chanetta Stevens, who serves as public information officer for MPD, said Keunta Reville is charged with six counts of shooting into a vehicle and one count of aggravated assault. Bond is set at $250,000.

A Feb. 12 media release of reported calls to MPD states that officers responded to the shooting at 4:19 p.m. where they found two people had been injured and five vehicles and two structures had been damaged by gunshots. The release lists the call as being in the 4600 block of 5th Street, which is adjacent to 45th Avenue, but Stevens confirmed the two reports are the same incident.

No information about the condition of the two gunshot victims was immediately available.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing, Stevens said, and more arrests are expected. Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact MPD at 769-298-5111 or East Mississippi Crime Stoppers at 855-485-8477.

