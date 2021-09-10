MPD makes arrest in July 29 murder

Sep. 10—Meridian Police Department has made an arrest in connection with a July 29 murder at the Marathon gas station on Highway 19 and 5th Street.

Robert Demond Moore, 38, was arrested shortly after 5 p.m. Thursday and booked into Lauderdale County Jail.

MPD Detective Rochester Anderson said the victim had stopped for gas when an assailant came from a dark corner of the station and attacked him. The investigation into the incident uncovered evidence pointing to Moore as the person responsible, he said.

If found guilty, Moore faces a life sentence. His bond has been set at $500,000.