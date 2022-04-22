MPD makes arrest in March homicide

Apr. 22—The Meridian Police Department made an arrest Thursday in connection with a March 6 shooting that left one man dead.

Sgt. Heather Luebbers said an arrest warrant was issued for Kamion Land, 23, on April 15. He was charged with murder Thursday after turning himself in to police.

Land is charged in the fatal shooting of Quadarius Short, 21, who was found shot in the chest in a backyard in the 2100 block of 43rd Avenue on March 6. Short was taken to the hospital where he later died.

He is being held without bond.