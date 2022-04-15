MPD makes arrests in 2 separate murders

Apr. 15—The Meridian Police Department on Thursday announced the arrests in two separate murder investigations.

At a press conference, Police Chief Deborah Naylor Young said Myson Mosley, 21, Tavion Radcliff, 24, and Jyquan Radcliff, 20, were arrested and charged with capital murder in connection with the deaths of Taliman Edwards and Elbert Carpenter Jr.

"On May 29, 2019, Mr. Edwards and Mr. Carpenter were shot and killed in the area of 22nd Street and Royal Road," Young said. "Two arrests were made, and after receiving information from the public and video evidence, it was determined that two original suspects did not act alone."

Each of the suspects faces two counts of capital murder, Young said, and are not eligible for bond.

In a different case, Tavion Radcliff and Jyquan Radcliff also face capital murder and aggravated assault charges in connection with an Oct. 12, 2021 triple homicide. The two suspects, who were charged on March 17, are alleged to have shot and killed 21-year-old Jacoby Jones, Kodi Davidson Jr., 23 and Hunter Card, 24, in a residence on 17th Street. An infant, less than a year old, was also shot twice.

Officers on Thursday also made arrests in connection with the death of Diqwun Martin, Young said. On Aug. 27, 2020, Martin was reported missing, she said. His body was discovered several days later on Sept. 3.

"Evidence and investigation proved that Onorious Campbell, 21, and Myson Mosely played a part in the murder of Diqwun Martin," Young said.

Both Campbell and Mosely are charged with first degree murder and are ineligible for bond, she said.

Martin's death remains an ongoing investigation, Young said, and more arrests are expected.

"We would like to thank the public for your assistance in these arrests," she said. "We would also like to let the public know that those individuals who are acting as nuisance in this community will not be tolerated. We will be seeking the maximum penalty for any and all criminal activity such as gun violence and gang activity here in Meridian."

Det. Ricky Robinson said information from the public played a big part in bringing about arrests in the two murder investigations, and any help received from the public is "very appreciated."

MPD detectives continue to investigate open cases, Robinson said, and have no intention of stopping until the criminals are caught.

"You kill someone in Meridian, Mississippi, you will be seeing us," he said.