MPD makes arrests in recent burglaries

Aug. 23—The Meridian Police Department made a series of arrests Monday in recent burglary cases at local businesses.

Sgt. Heather Luebbers said officers with MPD's Patrol Division arrested Poncy Davis overnight Monday on a felony warrant.

Davis is accused of a burglary at A&B Electric on July 20. His bond was set at $10,000.

Additional arrests were made by MPD's Criminal Investigation Division and Special Ops unit in connection with other burglary cases, Luebbers said.

Kedric Steele, 19, was arrested Monday morning and charged with four counts of commercial burglary. He is accused of burglaries at the Cell Phone Doctor on August 14, Great Southern Bank, Verizon, Community Choice Loans on August 17.

Bond for Steele was set at $200,000.

A juvenile suspect was also charged in connection with the four burglaries, Luebbers said.