MPD makes two arrests in shooting death of 41-year-old Montgomery man

A 41-year-old Montgomery man died after a shooting Friday morning and less than 24 hours after the victim's death, the Montgomery Police Department made two arrests in the case.

MPD officers and fire medics responded to the 6100 block of Eric Lane in south Montgomery around 10 a.m. after receiving reports of the shooting. They located the shooting victim, Craig Adair, and took him to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Law enforcement identified 28-year-old Montgomery resident Kendrick Moorer as a suspect, and within an hour of Adair's shooting death, Moorer was taken into custody. He has been charged with capital murder and placed in the Montgomery County Detention Facility without bond.

Around 1 a.m. Saturday, MPD announced that a second suspect was also in custody and being charged with capital murder. Officers arrested the 16-year-old Montgomery resident on Friday and did not publicly identify him because of his age.

Like Moorer, the second suspect is also in Montgomery County Detention Facility without bond.

The investigation into Adair's death is ongoing, and MPD said no further information was available.

