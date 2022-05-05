MPD: Man allegedly hit officer after being asked to leave local Walgreens

A man is behind bars after allegedly hitting a Memphis Police officer during an altercation at a local Walgreens.

The incident happened Wednesday outside a Walgreens at 1863 Union Ave.

MPD officers responded to the scene after another officer reported a suspect resisting arrest.

Police said the suspect, identified as Wesley Jones, was actively resisting.

Jones was eventually placed into custody.

A witness said he saw Jones loitering and lying on the sidewalk in front of the Walgreens, police said.

The witness said an officers asked Jones to leave, and that’s when he began swinging at the officer, hitting the officer in the face.

The officer was taken to Methodist University Hospital in non-critical condition, police said.

Jones was taken to Regional One for clearance before being transported to 201 Poplar.

Hes charged with Assault, Criminal Trespass, Disorderly Conduct, and Resisting Official Detention.

