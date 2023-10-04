MPD: Man faces two dozen charges in 3-month crime spree

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was arrested early Monday morning after police say he burglarized three area businesses in less than two hours.

Investigators said Jacob McCrary, 33, was caught red-handed breaking into an ATM at the Bank of America in the 1600 block of Winchester.

Police said McCrary tried to fight officers but was eventually taken into custody. Another man fled the scene in a red pickup truck and made a run for it after he crashed the vehicle at Holmes and Fairley.

Police said the stolen red pickup with a black hood and roof was also used to break into the Anytime Car Wash on Dexter and an MLGW box at the FAA Federal Credit Union on Rockcreek Cove.

Officers said they found several burglary tools, a handgun, and a backpack full of coins in the red pickup.

McCrary is facing at least 24 charges in at least seven burglaries over the last three months.

Investigators said McCrary used various vehicles and blow torches to access money machines or get inside businesses. McCrary is also accused of stealing $50,000 worth of guns and a four-wheeler from Devon Self Storage on Poplar Avenue.

Investigators said they found one of the stolen guns inside McCrary’s own storage unit on Getwell, and a victim identified McCrary as the person who sold him the stolen four-wheeler for $15,000.

Last month, police released surveillance pictures of three individuals who used a blow torch to try and break into automatic teller machines in Oakhaven and the Cooper-Young area.

The thieves were able to steal $12,000 from the Midtown ATM. Police have not said if McCrary is connected to those burglaries.

McCrary was charged with several counts of burglary, vandalism, theft of property, assault on a first responder, and resisting arrest. He is being held on a $84,000 bond.

If you have any information that can help police with their investigation, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

