MPD: Man reported missing after welfare check

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police need your help finding a 71-year-old man who was reported missing after a welfare check.

Police say a family member went to Braxton Jonson’s home around 1:30 p.m. Monday to conduct a welfare check and saw that his back door was left open and he was nowhere to be found.

According to police, Johnson last spoke to the family member around 11:40 p.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of Oriole Street. He allegedly told the family member that someone was inside his home.

Johnson was last seen wearing a blue skull cap, blue flannel lumberjack jacket, and tan pants. He is 5’10” and weighs 184 pounds.

Police say he has dementia, a history of stroke, ambulatory issues on the left side of his body.

If you know where he is or have any information that could help police, call the Memphis Police Department at 901-545-2677.

