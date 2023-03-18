MPD: Man robs Amazon driver of keys, steals van, later leads Milwaukee police on a chase in the van

A 32-year-old man robbed an Amazon delivery driver Friday, stole his van, and then later led Milwaukee police on a pursuit before surrendering, police said.

The incident began on the 5100 block of North 65th Street around 1:35 p.m., according to police. The man demanded the driver's keys, obtained them, and then drove off, police said.

Officers observed the van in the area of North 60th Street and West Meinecke Avenue and attempted to pull it over, but the driver refused and a pursuit ensued. The pursuit ended at the BP gas station on West Saint Paul Avenue and North 27th Street, when the driver stopped, according to police.

Police said charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office in the coming days.

