MPD: Man shoots at driver he thought had his stolen trailer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been charged with aggravated assault after police say he chased and shot at a driver he thought was pulling his stolen trailer and lawn equipment.

Police said the victim’s face was covered in blood when he flagged down officers in the 2100 block of Whitney Avenue in Frayser Thursday night.

They said the suspect, later identified as Marcus Brown, 41, also pulled over in the same parking lot in a black Escalade and told them the victim, who was in a silver pickup truck, had just stolen his trailer loaded with his lawn equipment.

Brown told officers he was at a gas station on Overton Crossing when he saw the silver truck drive by with a trailer that looked like his and began following the pickup.

He said the driver of the truck lost the trailer when he tried to cut through a yard and admitted firing two shots in the air to scare the victim.

The victim said Brown was chasing him, pulled up next to him, and shot at him point blank.

According to the affidavit, the victim was not hit by a bullet but got a piece of glass in his eye when his driver-side window was shattered by the gunfire.

Officers said they also found a bullet hole in the driver’s side door and a spent fragment inside a home in the 1900 block of Dupont.

Brown is being held on a $40,000 bond and is scheduled to appear before a judge on Monday.

Investigators have not said if the trailer and equipment belonged to Brown.

