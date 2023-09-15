MPD: Man steals card from apartment mailroom, pays $2K rent

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was arrested on Tuesday after allegedly stealing someone’s credit card from his apartment complex in the Edge District and then using the card to pay his rent.

According to Memphis Police, officers were called to the Rise Apartments regarding a theft. The victim stated his FedEx package with his American Express Credit Card was stolen from the mailroom of the apartment complex.

Police say the package was stolen on September 9. Around 5:17 p.m., the victim received a notification from Amerian Express stating his card was used at the Rise Apartments for $2,000.

On September 11, the victim and the apartment manager reviewed the video footage which showed 30-year-old Parker Whitehead intentionally taking the FedEx package out of the mailroom without permission, police say.

On September 14, officers say they arrested Whitehead at the apartment complex and took him to the General Investigation Bureau for further investigation.

The suspect then gave a statement admitting to stealing the credit card and using it to pay his own rent.

Whitehead is charged with Identity Theft and Fraudulent use of Credit or Debit Cards. He is set to appear in court on Friday morning.

