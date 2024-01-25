MPD: Man steals phone, clothes from Sonic employees

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say a man panhandling at a Binghampton Sonic was arrested after he stole a cell phone, jacket, and shoes from employees who work at the restaurant.

Investigators said they were able to ping the stolen iPhone and found Rajion Hickman, 35, hiding in a grassy area in the 2900 block of Wesley Avenue in Whitehaven.

One of the victims said Hickman had been hanging out in the parking lot begging for money, and she later saw him inside an employee’s vehicle.

She said Hickman came inside the store but had been asked to leave. She said that was when Hickman stole her iPhone from the counter, and another employee realized Hickman was wearing his jacket and red Nikes.

The victim tried to follow Hickman and told officers the items were taken from his SUV parked on the Sonic lot.

Police said when they found Hickman, he was still wearing the jackets and Nikes and had two pears of sunglasses, the cell phone, and a license plate.

Hickman has been charged with burglary of a building, theft of property, and evading arrest.

