MPD: Man walks out of gas stations with gaming machines

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Horn Lake, Mississippi man is accused of stealing $60,000 worth of gaming machines from several gas stations over a six-day period.

Police say Ladarius Stewart, 43, walked out of the convenience stores during business hours with the large slot machines and was seen loading them into the back of his grey Dodge Ram pickup truck.

Investigators said in some cases, Stewart was also seen playing the games before driving away with them.

Customers at the Express Food Market in the 2900 block of Lamar didn’t want to be identified but said they recognized Stewart from his mug shot and said he had recently been coming to the store to use the machines.

The store has about a dozen gaming machines and now has them bolted together.

Employees at the Amaco in the 5600 block of Elvis Presley Boulevard and the Exxon in the 3400 block of Airways said at least two people were involved in the thefts of machines from the stores.

Police said they were able to use surveillance video from the stores to get a license plate for the Grey truck and develop Stewart as a suspect. He was identified by several of the store clerks who were able to identify Stewart from a photo lineup.

So far, he has been charged with the theft of six gaming machines from six stores, but police say he could be responsible for more thefts.

Police are still looking for the second suspect. If you have any information that can help police, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

