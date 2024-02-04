MPD: Man's death was self-defense

Feb. 3—The Midland Police Department reported that a man died early Feb. 3 in north Midland as a result of self-defense, a news release said.

The Midland Police Department reported that at approximately 4:09 a.m. officers responded to the 1400 block of Daventry Place in reference to a disturbance with weapons, the release said. Police determined the suspect entered the victim's residence "by force with a rifle," resulting in the victim of the burglary "placing the suspect in a choke hold in an apparent case of self-defense," the release said.

When officers arrived, the suspect was located on the scene, deceased. MPD also reported the suspect was identified as 37-year-old George Samuel Butler.

Crimes Against Persons Unit and MPD Crime Scene Unit were notified and responded to the scene. MPD also reported next of kin has been notified and the investigation is ongoing.