MPD, Marshals partnership yields three murder arrests

Feb. 1—A partnership between the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force and Meridian Police Department paid off Tuesday as three suspects were arrested in connection with 2022 homicides.

Joshua Davis, 19, and Torian Griffin, 17, were arrested and charged with murder in the Dec. 2, 2022 death of Tywon Lewis, MPD Det. Chanetta Stevens said. Davis was arrested by task force members in Meridian, and Lewis was taken into custody outside of Nashville, Tennessee, she said.

Stevens said task force members also arrested 16-year-old Jaquavion Rhoney in connection with the Nov. 17, 2022 death of Markalone Jenkins. Jenkins, 17, was killed and a 15-year-old was wounded in a shooting at Old Marion Road Apartments.

In December, MPD investigators arrested William Lemon, 18, Joshua Randle, 21 and Keitric Randle Jr., 22, in connection with the shooting. Lemon and Joshua Randle were charged with murder while Keitric Randle was charged with conspiracy to commit murder.

Stevens said Davis, Griffin and Rhoney were also charged with murder. Bond was set at $1 million for each suspect.

All inviduals charged but not convicted of a crime are presumed innocent until legally proven guilty.