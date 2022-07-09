MPD officer critically shot while trying to detain suspect in Hickory Hill

FOX13 Memphis News Staff
An MPD officer was shot in Hickory Hill Saturday afternoon.

At approximately 1:45 PM, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to an armed party domestic call in the 5900 block of Hickory Hill Square.

When officers tried to detain a suspect, the man fired a shot and hit the officer.

PHOTOS: MPD officer shot Saturday afternoon in Hickory Hill

The officer was taken to Regional One in critical condition.

The male suspect was taken into custody without injury, according to MPD.

No additional information is available at this point.

This is still an ongoing investigation.

