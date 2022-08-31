MPD officer in critical condition after being shot in southwest Memphis, 1 person injured

A Memphis Police Department officer was in critical condition Wednesday afternoon after being shot in southwest Memphis and a related crash injured and hospitalized another person.

Police say the officer was transferred to Regional One Hospital in critical condition by another officer.

Police Chief Cerelyn "CJ" Davis said three people were detained in connection to the shooting. Davis said none of the three have been charged.

Davis said the officers, a part of the auto theft task force, found two allegedly stolen vehicles and someone from one of the cars fired at the officer. She said the people in the car then chased the officer and as a result another responding officer crashed into a civilian vehicle.

Davis said the two officer are in stable conditions at Regional One Hospital. She did not give the condition of the third person involved in the crash.

Currently, there are three scenes possibly connected to the investigation, she said.

Police said they are looking for a man in a silver Infinite QX40 with tinted windows and a chrome license plate.

Davis said the people detained were in a car that fit the description, but she did not say if it was the vehicle involved in the shooting.

Crashed Memphis Police Department cruiser near Horn Lake Cove and Horn Lake Road on Aug. 31, 2022.

Memphis Fire Department Watch Commander Vicky Partee said two ambulances were dispatched to the area of Horn Lake Road and Horn Lake Cove where two people were transported to local hospitals.

Partee said the ambulances responded to a call to the area around 12:28 p.m.

She said she does not know the condition of the two people transported.

Dozens of marked and unmarked vehicles, as well as a handful of Memphis police officers, wait outside of Regional One Health. A Memphis police officer was shot by a suspect Saturday, and rushed to the hospital's

Partee said she does not have information on whether it involved the officer shot.

Keli McAlister, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation public information officer, said TBI has not been called in to the investigation as of 1:54 p.m. Police said the investigation is ongoing.

This story will be updated.

Dima Amro covers the suburbs for The Commercial Appeal and can be reached at Dima.Amro@commercialappeal.com or on Twitter @AmroDima.

Reporter Lucas Finton contributed to this report. He can be reached at Lucas.Finton@commercialappeal.com or on Twitter @LucasFinton.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Southwest Memphis shooting puts MPD officer in hospital