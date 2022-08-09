MPD officer pinned between vehicles during traffic stop; suspect on the run, officials say

A suspect is on the run after reportedly pinning a Memphis Police between two cars during a traffic stop.

Officers initiated a traffic stop on an Infiniti in the 1500 block of Kirby at 2:04 a.m.

According to MPD, as officers approached the vehicle, the driver backed into a patrol car, pinning an officer between the two vehicles.

The driver ran away and has not been found, police said.

The officer sustained minor injuries and was taken to St. Francis in non-critical condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

