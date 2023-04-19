MPD officer taken to hospital in non-critical condition after shooting at Frayser apartment

A Memphis police officer is in non-critical condition after being shot during an attempt to pick up a suspect with a warrant.

The shooting, Memphis Police Department said, occurred in the 2800 block of Vayu Drive in Frayser about 10:30 a.m. Wednesday

Officers knocked on the front door of an apartment and the door was opened by someone inside of the residence. According to MPD, a person who was in the rear of the apartment opened fire on the officers, striking one.

Police detained two suspects, and a third is reportedly still inside the residence. The scene is active as of Wednesday afternoon and police are working to make contact with a third person inside of the residence, MPD said. It's not clear if there two detained suspects include the person who fired shots at officers.

This is the fourth time a Memphis police officer has been shot since early February when Officer Geoffrey Redd was shot at the White Station library branch on Poplar Avenue.

Two other officers were shot in an altercation with a suspect in late March on E. Raines Road near Elvis Presley Boulevard. Both officers recovered.

This story is developing and will be updated.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Memphis officer shot at Frayser apartment during a warrant pickup