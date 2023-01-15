MPD officers will face 'administrative action' after man dies following traffic stop

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Tyre Deandre Nichols, 29, died Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, in Memphis, three days being stopped and detained by Memphis Police. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is looking into the death.

The Memphis Police officers under investigation after the death of a 29-year-old man will face further “administrative action,” city officials said Sunday, although they didn’t specify what the next step would be.

The announcement came Sunday afternoon and a day after the family of Tyre Nichols, the man who died, protested outside of the MPD Ridgeway Precinct Saturday.

"After reviewing various sources of information involving this incident, I have found that it is necessary to take immediate and appropriate action,” MPD Chief Cerelyn "CJ" Davis said in a written statement. “Today, the department is serving notice to the officers involved of the impending administrative actions.”

The number of officers who were served is unclear, and MPD did not respond to a request for comment at the time of publication Sunday afternoon.

The statement is the first public comment on the traffic stop, officer conduct, and acknowledgement of Nichols' death by the police department since an initial statement about the traffic stop Jan. 8.

Nichols was hospitalized Jan. 7 after a traffic stop by Memphis Police. Police say two "confrontations" occurred during the stop, one that officers say preceded Nichols running from police and another that happened after they had detained him.

Officers say Nichols then "complained of having shortness of breath" and he was taken to St. Francis Hospital in critical condition.

The Shelby County District Attorney's Office called in the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation to investigate the "use-of-force" by officers during the traffic stop. That investigation is ongoing.

Lucas Finton is a news reporter with The Commercial Appeal. He can be reached at Lucas.Finton@commercialappeal.com and followed on Twitter @LucasFinton.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Officers to face 'administrative action' after internal investigation