MPD pilot program aims to catch porch pirates by using decoy packages

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) is working to catch so called “porch pirates” by using decoy packages that officers can track.

“We really started to take a look at how can we do something about package thefts. It’s a hard crime to really deal with because it’s very random, people walk around and steal,” said MPD Commander Sylvan Altieri.

According to Altieri, the District Five crime suppression team launched the new pilot program Wednesday.

An Airtag is placed in a decoy package and then left on a doorstep or front porch. The Airtag is then monitored. If it starts moving—and someone has taken the package—police are able to track it and catch the criminal.

One person has already been caught and charged with theft through the program.

Altieri said the goal is to send a message to criminals and ultimately deter them from picking up a package from someone else’s property.

“[We’re] trying to put that thought in the mind of someone who is going to do this crime, if I do it today, is this going to be the day they’re monitoring?” he said.

Kiki Fox lives in the area where police placed their first decoy package.

“I’ll take anything at this point. I’ve thought about doing it myself, sticking an Airtag in a package,” Fox said.

She said package thefts have been an issue on her street.

“It’s tough. Our packages tend to walk away,” Fox said. “It’s just really frustrating. Really frustrating. I don’t know anything about what’s happening or why they’re taking it. But for the most part, I’m like, ‘why do you need cat food? You don’t know what it is.’”

Right now the pilot program is just occurring in the Fifth District.

Altieri said those interested in helping by placing a decoy package on their property can contact him at sylvan.altieri@dc.gov

