MPD: Police chase reveals drugs, gun in vehicle stolen during homicide

A man was arrested after Memphis Police found drugs and a gun in the car he was driving after a police chase.

On March 9, detectives with the auto theft ask force saw an Infiniti Q50 with a fraudulent drive out tag speeding near Given and Pope, where it disregarded a stop sign.

According to an affidavit, detectives attempted to conduct a traffic stop near Pope and Summer Avenue, where the vehicle lost control and hit a pole at Faxon and Pope.

The driver then continued across Summer in an attempt to evade officers, causing traffic hazards.

The vehicle went into a drainage ditch.

After a foot chase, three suspects were taken into custody, police said.

The driver was identified as Brandon McGhee, 19.

He was taken into custody, along with a passenger, after video showed him hiding in the bed of a truck.

A black bag in the truck bed contained $649 in various denominations, 232 grams of a leafy green substance, and 4.2 grams of a powdery white substance, according to the affidavit.

The leafy green substance tested positive for THC, and the powdery white substance tested positive for cocaine.

Detectives also found an AR pistol with one round in the chamber and 60 rounds in an extended magazine, police said.

During an investigation, police discovered the vehicle had been stolen during a homicide.

McGhee and other two suspects, both juveniles, denied ownership of the gun and drugs, police said.

McGhee was taken to 201 Poplar.

He’s charged with Theft of Property, Reckless Driving, Evading Arrest, Possession of a Firearm, and other crimes, records show.

