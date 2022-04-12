MPD release photos of suspects after shots fired at officers from stolen car

Memphis Police have released photos of suspects who fired shots at officers.

The incident happened April 3 around 4:30 a.m., when officers were investigating vehicle burglaries at Central and Highland.

Police saw a silver Buick Lacrosse and a dark sedan speeding away from the area.

When officers attempted to stop the vehicles, a passenger in the Buick fired several shots at them, MPD said.

Both vehicles got away.

Officers said the sedan is a black 2015 Nissan Sentra, which was stolen nearby.

Police said the Nissan was later recovered at an apartment complex in the 2500 block of Goodwill Lane.

Investigators are asking for help identifying suspects in the shooting.

Police released photos of the suspects abandoning the Nissan, and a still shot of the Buick.

No arrests have been made. This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH. You will be given a secret ID number and your identification will remain completely anonymous.

You can also submit your tip at http://www.crimestopmem.org.

If an arrest is made, you could be eligible for a cash reward up to $2,000.

