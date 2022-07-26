MPD releases new details about shooting that injured 5-year-old boy

Investigators with the Memphis Police Department (MPD) released new details about the shooting that sent a 5-year-old boy to the hospital.

A child was shot Friday morning and rushed to the hospital from a McDonald’s on Poplar Avenue in Binghampton near the Benjamin Hooks Central Library. However, police said the shooting did not happen there.

Investigators with the Gun Crimes Unit determined the shooting happened about two miles away in the area of Reese Road and Southern Avenue at approximately 10:35 a.m.

According to MPD, the child was in a tan Buick Century with black wheels, while the unknown shooting suspect was in a dark-colored Chevrolet Malibu.

MPD is looking for a Chevrolet Malibu ***This is not the actual vehicle***

Investigators are asking anyone who witnessed the event or may have a video involving the vehicles to please get in touch with the Gun Crimes Unit at 901-569-7258.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

