MPD releases photo of suspect vehicle after woman found gunned down near local church

Memphis Police have released photos of a vehicle in connection to the homicide of a woman found shot to death near a local church.

On July 22, MPD officers responded to a man-down call in the 2900 block of Oakville Street.

Police found an unresponsive woman lying on the grass at the rear of a church, MPD said.

She had suffered a gunshot wound.

Paramedics pronounced the woman dead at the scene, MPD said.

Security video showed a black four-door sedan pulling into the rear of the church. A few minutes later, what appeared to be two gunshot flashes can be seen, MPD said.

The black sedan then drives southbound from the scene.

No arrests have been made at this point.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH. You will be given a secret ID number, and your identification will remain completely anonymous.

You can also submit your tip at http://www.crimestopmem.org, where you will be able to review wanted fugitives and safely send investigators any helpful information on the suspect or suspects responsible for this crime.

You can submit anonymous tips from our free and secure mobile app by searching your app store for “P3 Tips”. If an arrest is made, you could be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000 from Crime Stoppers of Memphis and Shelby County, Inc.

