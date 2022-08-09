MPD releases photos of suspects wanted after man shot near Beale Street

In this article:

Memphis Police have released photos of suspects wanted in connection with a shooting downtown this weekend.

On Aug. 7, Memphis Police officers responded to a shooting at BB King and Beale Street around 3:20 a.m.

A man had been physically assaulted and shot by a group of unknown men, police said.

The suspects were captured on surveillance during the incident.

No arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.

