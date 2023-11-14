MPD releases surveillance footage of man who stole UDC police cruiser
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Police were looking for a suspect after someone stole a police cruiser on Friday. Investigators released surveillance video as the search continued Wednesday.
The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said that the suspect stole a police vehicle from the University of the District of Columbia (UDC) around 3:45 a.m. on Nov. 10.
UDC said that the car was stolen from its Van Ness campus, and MPD said that the theft took place in the 4200 block of Connecticut Ave. NW.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE: UDC police cruiser that was stolen from Van Ness campus recovered
On that same day around 8 p.m., police gave an update and said that the car had been found.
MPD said that the suspect was captured by a surveillance camera and released the footage on Wednesday. Anyone with any information about the incident or who can identify the suspect should call police at (202) 727-999 or text 50411.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.