MPD releases surveillance footage of man who stole UDC police cruiser

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Police were looking for a suspect after someone stole a police cruiser on Friday. Investigators released surveillance video as the search continued Wednesday.

The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said that the suspect stole a police vehicle from the University of the District of Columbia (UDC) around 3:45 a.m. on Nov. 10.

UDC said that the car was stolen from its Van Ness campus, and MPD said that the theft took place in the 4200 block of Connecticut Ave. NW.

On that same day around 8 p.m., police gave an update and said that the car had been found.

MPD said that the suspect was captured by a surveillance camera and released the footage on Wednesday. Anyone with any information about the incident or who can identify the suspect should call police at (202) 727-999 or text 50411.

