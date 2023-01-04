MPD releases surveillance video after 16-year-old girl shot and killed on Christmas Day

Memphis Police are sharing surveillance video after a teen was shot and killed on Christmas Day.

Around 12:40 a.m. that morning, Memphis Police responded to a shooting in the 300 block of Adams Avenue, near Downtown.

A 16-year-old girl had been shot.

MPD said she was rushed to the hospital, where she died.

The suspects fled in a dark-colored sedan and a white minivan.

A person in a sedan attempted to fire at the fleeing suspects, MPD said.

At this time, no arrests have been made, and this is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories: