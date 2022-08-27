MPD releases suspect photos from Midtown shooting, police say

Police have released new details on a late-night shooting in Midtown.

On Aug. 24 at approximately 11 PM, Memphis Police responded to a shooting call at Belvedere Garden Apartments, which is in the 100 block of North Belvedere Boulevard.

When officers arrived, a man told them his nephew was shot and killed on his doorstep, police said.

Police also said that the three suspects ran to the apartment complex before and after the shooting, through a hole in the fence.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

You can also submit your tip at http://www.crimestopmem.org

If an arrest is made, you could be eligible to receive cash from Crime Stoppers of Memphis and Shelby County, Inc.

