MPD reports reductions in violent crime, increase in cocaine seizures

Mar. 3—Violent crime is down in Manchester, police are confiscating more drugs and guns, and high-crime areas are getting saturated with police patrols, according to the 2021 annual report of the Manchester Police Department.

Issued this week, the 37-page report provides statistics that compare 2021 crime rates to the previous year as well as to 10-year averages. And it lays out the three priorities for Police Chief Allen Aldenberg: reduction in violent crime, recruitment and retention of officers and officers' mental health and wellness.

The report also promises to increase community engagement.

"A high level of community interaction helps develop positive relationships, increases trust in the police, and enhances legitimacy," the report reads. The Police Department did not make anyone available to discuss the report.

Among the data:

All categories of violent crime have dropped: murder, robbery, rape and aggravated assault from both the previous year and against the 10-year average. The rate of violent crime — 494 incidents per 100,000 people — dropped 16% from the previous year.

Thefts, especially motor vehicle thefts, increased in 2021. Motor vehicle thefts jumped 38%. Overall, the property crime rate climbed 10%, to 2,501 per 100,000.

The Special Enforcement Division, which concentrates on violent crime, gangs and narcotics, seized 81 guns in 2021, a 179% increase over 2020. The division seized seven times as much cocaine and nearly four times as much crack cocaine as in 2020. Seizures of methamphetaminewere actually down, and fentanyl seizures rose 40%.

The number of arrests was 4,344, nearly identical to 2020 but down significantly from 5,288 in 2019. Although both the state and the FBI break down arrests by demographic factors such as race and age, the Manchester annual report does not.

The report devotes a page to gun crime and efforts in the city to reduce it. The department holds biweekly meetings to address the issue, and "hot spot" patrols concentrate on high-crime areas. New Hampshire State Police and the Hillsborough County Sheriff Department assist with the patrols.

Story continues

"The added police presence aims to deter criminal activity through increased guardianship in these areas," the report reads.

Project Connect, a street outreach program managed by local nonprofit My-Turn, works to discourage at-risk youth from gun crime and to connect with resources to become successful members of society, the report said.

Overall, gun crime fell 28% in 2021, the report said. But police said the number of gunfire incidents exceeded the three-year average.

mhayward@unionleader.com