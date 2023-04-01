MPD requests GBI assistance after human remains found

Apr. 1—MOULTRIE, Ga. — City of Moultrie workers discovered what appeared to be human remains in Southwest Moultrie Thursday, according to authorities.

The City of Moultrie Public Works crew was walking along a drain ditch on 11th Street Southwest when they found what appeared to be human remains and they contacted Moultrie police, MPD Lt. David Corona, the Criminal Investigator Division's lead investigator, said in a phone interview Friday afternoon.

The MPD requested the Georgia Bureau of Investigation's assistance in the investigation Thursday evening.

Police have not identified the remains.

"We would like to thank the City of Moultrie Public Works crew and the GBI for their assistance in this ongoing case," Corona said.

He urged anyone with further information on this case or any cases involving violent crimes to contact the MPD Criminal Investigations Division at 229-890-5400.

For the anonymous tip line, please call 229-890-5449.