MPD responded to shooting early Monday morning

Montgomery police responded to a shooting early Monday morning, according to Montgomery police spokesperson Captain Saba Coleman.

At around 12:30 a.m., Montgomery police and Fire Medics responded to a shooting in the area around Eastern Boulevard and Park Boulevard. Police found a man with a life-threatening gunshot wound, who was transported to a local hospital.

Police determined that the offense happened in the 2200 block of Woodley Square West.

No additional information has been release, and the investigation is ongoing.

