MPD responding to robbery, shots fired call at gas station

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating a reported robbery at a Shell gas station Tuesday morning.

The store is located on Tillman and Walnut Grove. Police tell us that a robbery and shots fired call came in at around 2:30 a.m.

As of now, we don’t know if anyone was hurt. The entire gas station was cornered off with crime scene tape, and MPD’s crime scene van was at the scene.

This is a developing story. WREG will provide updates as they become available.



