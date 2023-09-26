MPD responding to robbery, shots fired call at gas station
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating a reported robbery at a Shell gas station Tuesday morning.
The store is located on Tillman and Walnut Grove. Police tell us that a robbery and shots fired call came in at around 2:30 a.m.
As of now, we don’t know if anyone was hurt. The entire gas station was cornered off with crime scene tape, and MPD’s crime scene van was at the scene.
This is a developing story. WREG will provide updates as they become available.
