MPD responds to 3 shootings in 24 hours

Mar. 1—The Meridian Police Department is investigating three separate shootings that happened within 24 hours.

Sgt. Heather Luebbers said officers were first called to the emergency room at 5:30 p.m. Sunday where a man was being treated for a gunshot wound to the leg.

"According to victim, he was walking in the area of 20th Street and 34th Avenue when a black truck drove by and the passenger discharged several rounds," she said. "The victim was not sure if the suspects were shooting at him or in the air."

Luebbers said the victim is expected to make a full recovery.

At 12:30 p.m. Monday, officers again responded to a local emergency room where a man was being treated for a gunshot wound to the neck. Luebbers said the victim was in his yard near 36th Avenue and 18th Street when he was shot.

"Detectives recovered shell casings on 37th Avenue," she said.

The man was later transported to a hospital in Jackson for treatment, Luebbers said. He is listed in stable conditions.

Anyone with information about the shootings is asked to contact Meridian Police Department at 601-485-1893 or East Mississippi Crime Stoppers at 855-485-8477.

In a third incident, MPD again responded to a local emergency room at 5:45 p.m. Monday, where a juvenile was being treated for a gunshot to the leg.

"The victim, a juvenile stated she was shot in the leg by her brother who is also a juvenile," Luebbers said. "It is unknown at this time if the shooting was accidental and is currently still under investigation."

The victim in that shooting is expected to make a full recovery.