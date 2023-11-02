MPD responds to shooting at Midtown event center

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are currently investigating a shooting at the Rennaissance Event Center in Midtown.

According to Memphis Police, the shooting call came in at around 3 a.m. in the 1500 block of Madison Avenue.

When WREG arrived at the scene, investigators were seen working inside the building. They eventually put up crime scene markers on the corner of South Willett and Madison.

This is a developing story. WREG will provide more information as it becomes available.

