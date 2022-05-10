MPD responds to video showing officer punch, kick man on ground

A witness sent FOX13 a video he says shows security guards and a Memphis Police officer hitting and kicking a man on the ground.

However, MPD says that 62-second video does not tell the whole story.

According to the police report, the suspect, later identified as Reco Dickson, broke the officer’s nose and his eye socket.

The incident happened Monday around 6:40 p.m. near Regional One Hospital and UTHSC in the Medical District.

According to the police report, the MPD officer was flagged down on Jefferson Avenue by security at Regional One Hospital. Security said a man was walking through the parking lot, looking into cars, and pulling on the door handles of the vehicles.

The report states the officer, identified in an affidavit as C. Blalock, tried to approach the man on foot but the suspect ran off.

The officer followed and tried to stop the man again. That’s when, according to the police report, the man struck the officer several times in the face.

A struggle ensued and the officer and suspect went to the ground, where the suspect was told to put his hands behind his back. According to the police report, “the man continued to resist. However, with assistance from security, the suspect was taken into custody.”

The officer was treated for a broken nose and orbital socket and has since been released from the hospital.

Dickson was charged with Assault, Attempted Burglary to a Motor Vehicle, Resisting Official Detention, and Evading Arrest.

FOX13 reached out to MPD about the incident and received the following reply:

“We are aware of the video. Although the video does not capture the entire encounter, we are reviewing all details surrounding this event.”

FOX13 also reached out to Regional One Health and received the following statement:

“Regional One Health security officers routinely patrol the hospital campus to promote a safe environment for patients, guests and employees. On May 9, an individual was observed attempting to enter Memphis Police Department patrol vehicles parked on Jefferson Avenue. The individual attempted to leave the area and was approached by the police officer responding to the situation. A struggle ensued, and the police officer asked hospital security to assist in detaining the individual. Our officers followed proper protocols in their attempt to assist with detaining the subject and had no further interaction with the subject when additional police units arrived on the scene.”

