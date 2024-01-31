MPD says missing woman found safe and sound

Jan. 30—The story of a missing West Virginia University student went viral in the Morgantown and Pittsburgh area Tuesday after social media posts alerted the community of her apparent disappearance from the Pittsburgh International Airport on Jan. 28.

The posts said 22-year-old Taylor Mras, said to be a senior at WVU, was last seen at the airport boarding a plane to Tampa, Fla., but had not discussed her travel plans with anyone and had left most of her possessions, including her dog, behind. The posts alleged she may have been a victim of human trafficking.

The Dominion Post reached out to West Virginia University regarding Mras' status as a student. According to the university, Mras is not currently enrolled as a student at WVU and has not been at any point during the spring semester.

On Jan. 29, the Morgantown Police Department began an investigation for Mras and a multi-agency effort to find her ensued. Allegheny County Police Department in Pennsylvania posted on its Facebook page that while neither the department nor airport officials had received an official report, officers did review surveillance video from the airport and Mras had been seen being dropped off at the airport on Jan. 28 and then boarding a flight alone.

Just before 3 p.m., Morgantown Police Department issued a statement that Mras was "located safe and sound " at around 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 30.

No other information is available at this time.

