MPD searching for 3 suspects after 2 shot outside Whitehaven apartment complex

Memphis Police are searching for three suspects after two people were shot outside a Whitehaven apartment complex.

Officers were called to the 1700 block of Piping Rock Street around 4:30 p.m. on June 8.

Investigators said two people had been shot. They also said that the apartments had been struck, and high-caliber shell casings were found on the ground.

Police hope you can help them identify three aggravated assault suspects.

Two were armed with rifles, and another had a rifle and a handgun, police said.

The suspects left the scene in a gray four-door Infiniti.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

