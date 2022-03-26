MPD searching for suspects after woman shot in Whitehaven
Memphis police are searching for suspects after a woman was shot in Whitehaven Friday night.
Officers were called to the 1000 block of Chambliss Road around 8:30 p.m.
Police said one woman was shot. She was taken to Regional One in critical condition.
MPD said the suspect(s) is a woman or women in a black Dodge Charger.
