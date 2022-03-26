MPD searching for suspects after woman shot in Whitehaven

Memphis police are searching for suspects after a woman was shot in Whitehaven Friday night.

Officers were called to the 1000 block of Chambliss Road around 8:30 p.m.

Police said one woman was shot. She was taken to Regional One in critical condition.

MPD said the suspect(s) is a woman or women in a black Dodge Charger.

Officers are on the scene of a shooting at 1039 Chambliss Road. One female victim was located. She was transported to ROH in critical condition.

The female suspect(s) fled in a black charger. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) March 26, 2022





