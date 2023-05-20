MPD seeking public's help in missing person case

May 19—The Midland Police Department asked for the public's help Friday in finding a Midland woman who hasn't been seen since May 10, but they also warned that anyone who interferes with their investigation could face criminal charges.

Madeline Molina Pantoja, 20, was last seen at 11 p.m. May 10 at 1711 West Francis Avenue and she was reported missing the following day. According to authorities, her vehicle and phone were found at her home.

During a press conference Friday, Midland Police Chief Seth Herman said his department has been working 24-hours a day to find Pantoja. They've searched 60 square miles of remote properties using drones, manned aircraft and police personnel, he said.

The department has also carried out more than a dozen searches on technological devices and property, interviewed 25 people and followed up on 20 CrimeStopper and other tips, Herman said.

Although the case is still listed as a missing person case, should evidence suggesting foul play turn up, Herman said "criminal enforcement action will be taken without delay."

Herman pleaded for the public to remain patient as the department continues its investigation and criminal charges will be filed should anyone interfere with the investigation. Any interference could impact the department's search for Pantoja or any subsequent prosecutions, he said.

The chief also asked residents to avoid spreading "unnecessary untruths and rumors."

Mayor Lori Blong said a $20,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to Pantoja's whereabouts.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 432-685-7108.