MPD seeking suspects in two deadly shootings

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police need your help finding those responsible for two deadly shootings that happened earlier this month.

On August 13, officers responded to a shooting in the 1500 block of Getwell Road. The victim, identified as 40-year-old Maurilio Arcos-Lopez, was found lying unresponsive on the lot on the side of a business.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

East Memphis shooting leaves one dead

Police say the suspects were occupying a red 2-door vehicle, possibly a Dodge Challenger.

MPD responded to a separate shooting on August 18 at a home in the 3300 block of Hardin Avenue. The victim, 34-year-old Devetrus Jamerson, lying in the driveway with multiple gunshot wounds.

Two found shot near Nutbush, Highland Heights

The victim was transported to Regional One, where he was later pronounced dead.

No suspect information has been released.

If you have information about either of these cases, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.