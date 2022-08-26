MPD seeks 2 suspects who stole items from gas station, threatened to kill employees

Police are seeking information to identify two men who stole items from a local gas station and threatened employees at gunpoint.

On Aug. 21, two men entered the Save N Go at 5816 Mt. Moriah Ext.

They then began arguing with the store clerk over money and how much their transaction cost, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).

The store clerk gave the money back to one of the men, and one of them pulled out a handgun with an extended magazine.

According to MPD, the suspect held the weapon at his side while threatening to kill the two store clerks.

That suspect then reportedly took two packs of rolling papers while the other suspect took two Faygo sodas from the counter without paying for them.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH. You will be given a secret ID number, and your identification will remain completely anonymous, according to MPD.

You can also submit your tip at http://www.crimestopmem.org, where you will be able to review wanted fugitives and safely send investigators any helpful information on the suspect or suspects responsible for this crime. You can submit anonymous tips from our free and secure mobile app by searching your app store for “P3 Tips”.

If an arrest is made, you could be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.00 from Crime Stoppers of Memphis and Shelby County, Inc.

