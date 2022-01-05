MPD seeks help identifying vehicle in murder investigation

Jan. 5—The Meridian Police Department is asking the public for help identifying the owner of a vehicle in connection with the murder of Prentiss Sumler.

MPD officers responded to call of shots fired around 7 p.m. Dec. 5 at Highway Village apartments, where bystanders reported Sumler was taken to the hospital by personal vehicle. He died at the hospital from his injuries.

Sgt. Heather Luebbers said the owner and occupants of the vehicle captured on security cameras are wanted for questioning in the case.

Anyone with information about the vehicle is asked to call Meridian Police Department at 601-485-1893 or East Mississippi Crime Stoppers at 855-485-8477.