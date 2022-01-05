MPD seeks suspect in Nov. 29 shooting

Jan. 5—The Meridian Police Department is seeking the public's help locating a suspect in a Nov. 29 shooting.

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of David Smith, 31, for aggravated assault in connection with a shooting at 3701 8th St. about 1:45 p.m.

Sgt. Heather Luebbers said the shooting injured a bystander at the nearby AutoZone.

Anyone with information about Smith's whereabouts is asked to contact Meridian Police Department at 601-485-1893 or call East Mississippi Crime Stoppers at 855-485-8477.